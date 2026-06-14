Law and order has collapsed in state: Jai Ram on Sanjauli murder

A day after a woman was shot dead in Shimla’s Sanjauli area, leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday alleged that law and order in Himachal Pradesh had completely collapsed.

A day after a woman was shot dead in Shimla’s Sanjauli area, leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday alleged that law and order in Himachal Pradesh had completely collapsed. (HT File)

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“Yesterday, a woman was shot dead in the state capital, Shimla. Such heart-wrenching incidents were unheard of in Himachal Pradesh in the past, but are now occurring frequently. There should be no place for such crimes in the state. The rule of law must prevail, yet criminals are running rampant,” Thakur said.

Unidentified assailants shot a woman dead in Shimla’s Sanjauli on Saturday. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm when the victim, Manisha Mittal, daughter of a private school owner in Sanjauli, had returned home, Housing Board Colony, in Sanjauli. Police said the assailants entered the premises of the private school, which is inside the society, and opened fire at the woman, killing her. A muder case has been registered by the police and the probe is underway.

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{{^usCountry}} He said strict action should be taken against all those involved in the murder to send a strong message. The leader of the Opposition said the incident had raised serious questions about the law-and-order situation across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said strict action should be taken against all those involved in the murder to send a strong message. The leader of the Opposition said the incident had raised serious questions about the law-and-order situation across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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“The drug menace is wreaking havoc across Himachal. People are openly losing their lives to drug overdoses. Himachal Pradesh is known as Devbhoomi, but the rising criminal incidents have tarnished the state’s image,” he said.

Thakur noted that Himachal has long been regarded as a peaceful state and that tourism is one of the key pillars of its economy. “If shootings continue and the law-and-order situation deteriorates further, the state will have to pay a heavy price. Therefore, I urge the chief minister to take effective measures to strengthen law and order and address the shortcomings in the existing system,” he added.

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