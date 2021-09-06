Law and order in Punjab has gone out of control: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that law and order in Punjab has gone out of control.

“There is an atmosphere of fear among people. Not only businessmen and celebrities, the general public is also not safe,” party MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema claimed in a statement, citing the official data on the 7,138 incidents of kidnapping during the Congress rule in the state.

Cheema said that all these cases of kidnappings were in the government records but there were also incidents where no complaints of kidnapping or ransom demand were filed with the police.

“Incidents like kidnapping which once used to happen in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are at a peak in Punjab today,” he claimed, blaming the chief minister who also heads the home portfolio.

The AAP leader said the chief minister should hand over the home department to some other competent minister with an immediate effect.