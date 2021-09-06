Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Law and order in Punjab has gone out of control: AAP
chandigarh news

Law and order in Punjab has gone out of control: AAP

Says there is an atmosphere of fear as not only businessmen and celebrities the general public is not safe
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:16 AM IST
Leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday alleged that law and order in Punjab has gone out of control.

“There is an atmosphere of fear among people. Not only businessmen and celebrities, the general public is also not safe,” party MLA and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema claimed in a statement, citing the official data on the 7,138 incidents of kidnapping during the Congress rule in the state.

Cheema said that all these cases of kidnappings were in the government records but there were also incidents where no complaints of kidnapping or ransom demand were filed with the police.

“Incidents like kidnapping which once used to happen in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are at a peak in Punjab today,” he claimed, blaming the chief minister who also heads the home portfolio.

The AAP leader said the chief minister should hand over the home department to some other competent minister with an immediate effect.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab records 20.41% rise in GST collection in August

Moga MC to provide land to 2 govt primary schools

Farmers stage protest against BJP meeting in Sangrur

Punjab thermal power plants running out of coal
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP