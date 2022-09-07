Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 07, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Citing sources, a report had claimed, that the Bhagwant Mann-led government is grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.

Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party (HT Photo)
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August.

The report claims, based on sources, the Bhagwant Mann-led government was grappling with a paucity of funds and has not been able to pay its employees their August salaries.

Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World’s No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?” He also claimed huge revenue is “extravagantly wasted” in Delhi, which is also ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party. “Delhi is National Capital, and the per capita income of Delhi is three times higher than the average per capita of India. Huge revenue is extravagantly wasted!” he tweeted.

