Lawrence Bishnoi approaches Punjab and Haryana HC

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Wednesday moved Punjab and Haryana high court demanding that Punjab Police not be allowed to physically take him to the state for probe into murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The plea is likely to be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

The 35-year-old gangster lodged in Tihar jail claims that he had no connection with the murder of the singer and that he has been named in the May 29 FIR to cover up the “inadequacies” in probe by the Punjab Police.

“The petitioner is being made a scapegoat and has been named in unreliable social media posts, to which he has no access to,” the plea claims, adding that upon being taken to custody, he might be “liquidated by adopting extrajudicial means” by the Punjab Police, hence they be not given custody.

The plea demands that if warranted, he be questioned or interrogated through videoconferencing mode from Tihar jail in the May 29 FIR and Punjab Police be directed to dispense him from taking physically to the state.

The plea further demands that his questioning be video or audio-recorded. The jurisdictional magistrate of Mansa also be directed not to issue his production warrants in connection with the May 29 FIR pertaining to the murder of the singer, the plea says.

Former student leader at a Chandigarh college, Bishnoi claims he is a “victim of circumstances” and has been “implicated” in different FIRs by police in Delhi, Punjab and other places in the country.