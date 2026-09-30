Lawrence Bishnoi gang module: Dismissed soldier among 2 held with illegal firearms in Patiala

Police have arrested a dismissed Indian Army sepoy and another man for allegedly operating as part of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang module, recovering seven pistols and 23 live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested a dismissed Indian Army sepoy and another man for allegedly operating as part of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang module, recovering seven pistols and 23 live cartridges from their possession, officials said on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The main accused, Tejinder Singh alias Fauji, 32, a resident of Daun Kalan village, was a former sepoy of the 152 Sikh Regiment and was dismissed from service. Police said he has been facing 10 criminal cases related to murder, attempt to murder, rioting and arms trafficking.

Tejinder and his alleged associate, Rahul alias Dana, 21, a resident of Haridas Colony in Nabha, were arrested by a crime investigation agency (CIA) team from Sadhu Bela Road on Monday.

Police said they received specific information that the duo was carrying illegal weapons for carrying out a targeted crime.

According to police, the recovery comprised six .32-bore pistols with 19 live cartridges and one .30-bore pistol with four live cartridges

Senior superintendent of police Harmandeep Singh Hans said investigators were probing Tejinder’s alleged links with foreign-based handlers of the Bishnoi network and jailed criminals. Police suspect that the weapons were procured for use in targeted attacks.

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{{^usCountry}} Tejinder also figured in the investigation into the April 2022 killing of Dharminder Singh Bhinda, 30, president of a Daun Kalan-based kabaddi club. Bhinda was shot dead near Punjabi University while, according to police, attempting to mediate in a clash between two groups. A Punjab Police press note earlier named Tejinder among those allegedly involved in the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tejinder also figured in the investigation into the April 2022 killing of Dharminder Singh Bhinda, 30, president of a Daun Kalan-based kabaddi club. Bhinda was shot dead near Punjabi University while, according to police, attempting to mediate in a clash between two groups. A Punjab Police press note earlier named Tejinder among those allegedly involved in the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Aggarwal said Tejinder secured bail in the murder case in May this year, around four months before his latest arrest.

According to investigators, Rahul, who works as a daily wager, has no substantial previous criminal record and was allegedly recruited to act as a courier and provide logistical assistance.

A case has been registered at Urban Estate police station under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. A local court on Tuesday remanded both accused in police custody.

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Investigators are now questioning the duo to establish the source of the weapons, their communication with alleged gang handlers and the identity of the intended target, police said.