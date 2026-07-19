Leadership | Beyond backlog: Roadmap for criminal justice system

India’s criminal justice system is often discussed in terms of one number—the mounting backlog of criminal cases. The question most frequently asked is: How do we clear the backlog? It is a legitimate concern. Yet, it is not the most important one.

India’s criminal justice system resembles a convoy rather than a collection of independent vehicles.

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The more fundamental question is: How do we build a criminal justice system that prevents such backlogs from becoming a permanent feature of our democracy?

This question framed a recent national dialogue hosted by the Indian Lawyers Association (ILA), where judges, senior advocates, prosecutors, police leaders, policymakers and criminal justice experts came together to reflect on practical solutions for strengthening justice delivery. While opinions differed on specific reforms, one broad consensus emerged: India’s criminal justice system cannot be transformed by any one institution acting alone. It must function as one integrated system.

Justice is not created in the courtroom alone. It begins much earlier—with families, schools and communities that prevent crime; with police that investigate professionally; with prosecutors who prepare cases diligently; with courts that ensure timely adjudication; with prisons that reform and rehabilitate; and with governments and legislatures that provide the legal and institutional framework. Each is a vital link in the same chain. Weakness in one weakens all.

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{{^usCountry}} Too often, our public discourse revolves around identifying who is responsible for delay. Courts point to poor investigations. Police highlight resource constraints. Governments cite vacancies and infrastructure gaps. Lawyers speak of procedural safeguards. Each concern has merit. But meaningful reform cannot begin with blame. It must begin with responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Too often, our public discourse revolves around identifying who is responsible for delay. Courts point to poor investigations. Police highlight resource constraints. Governments cite vacancies and infrastructure gaps. Lawyers speak of procedural safeguards. Each concern has merit. But meaningful reform cannot begin with blame. It must begin with responsibility. {{/usCountry}}

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Every institution should ask itself one simple question: What can we do today, with the resources we already have, to strengthen justice?

This shift in mindset—from waiting for others to act to acting within one’s own sphere of responsibility—is where transformation begins.

The police can improve the quality of investigations, strengthen crime prevention and make better use of technology. Prosecutors can engage earlier with investigators and ensure that cases entering court are trial-ready. Courts can strengthen case management and discourage avoidable adjournments. Governments can accelerate appointments, modernise infrastructure and invest in forensic science. Legislatures can periodically review laws to remove obsolete provisions and simplify procedures. The legal profession can reaffirm that advocacy must serve justice without allowing delay to become a strategy.

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None of these reforms requires waiting for another institution to move first.

One important message that emerged during the dialogue was that India should focus as much on preventing crime as on prosecuting it. Every crime prevented means one less victim, one less investigation, one less trial and one less prison admission. Crime prevention is therefore not separate from criminal justice—it is its first and most effective stage. Families, educational institutions, civil society, local communities and police all share responsibility for creating safer neighbourhoods.

Technology too must become a force-multiplier. India has demonstrated remarkable success in digital governance, financial inclusion and public service delivery. The same determination is now needed to connect police, prosecution, courts, prisons and forensic services through secure and integrated digital platforms. Technology should not merely digitise files; it should connect institutions, improve investigations, strengthen evidence management, support continuous training and enable data-driven decision-making.

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Yet technology, by itself, will never substitute leadership.

Leadership is demonstrated not by waiting for perfect conditions but by beginning with what is already available. Some of India’s most successful public sector reforms have emerged not from abundant resources but from clarity of purpose, transparency, accountability and public participation. Institutions improve when leaders inspire trust and encourage innovation rather than excuses.

Perhaps the most significant insight from the national dialogue was that criminal justice reform is not a sequential exercise; it is a parallel mission. Police cannot wait for courts. Courts cannot wait for legislatures. Legislatures cannot wait for governments. Governments cannot wait for society. Every institution must move simultaneously, accepting responsibility for the part of the system it directly influences.

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India’s criminal justice system resembles a convoy rather than a collection of independent vehicles. Every institution is a driver travelling towards the same constitutional destination. If one moves while others remain stationary, progress remains slow. But when every driver begins moving together, guided by a shared commitment to fairness, efficiency and public service, transformation becomes possible.

As India advances towards becoming a developed nation, the justice system must become one of its strongest institutions. Economic growth, investor confidence, public safety and democratic legitimacy all depend upon a justice system that is timely, transparent and trusted. Justice is not merely a legal concern; it is a national development imperative.

The encouraging conclusion from the dialogue was not that the challenge is insurmountable. On the contrary, the system is eminently fixable. The knowledge exists. The experience exists. The institutions exist. What is now required is collective leadership and shared accountability.

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Justice is not the responsibility of one institution. It is a national relay in which every participant must run their leg well. When every stakeholder begins not with blame, but with responsibility; not with waiting, but with action; and not in isolation, but in partnership, India will not merely reduce pendency—it will restore public trust. And public trust is the truest measure of justice.

kiranbediofficial@gmail.com

(The writer, India’s first female IPS officer, is former lieutenant governor of Puducherry)