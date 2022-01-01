Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / LED streetlight project: Principal secy pulls up Ludhiana MC over delay in payment
chandigarh news

LED streetlight project: Principal secy pulls up Ludhiana MC over delay in payment

he principal secretary, AK Sinha, said the MC officials will have to bear any financial repercussions arising due to contractual clauses or litigation due to non-payment of dues; the civic body owes the company ₹11.83 crore for services rendered between July and November
Company officials had complained to the principal secretary about non-payment of dues and the absence of a standard procedure to get funds cleared from the Ludhiana MC. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 01, 2022 03:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

While residents, and councillors have been slamming Tata Company officials for poor maintenance of streetlights, the local bodies department principal secretary has pulled up the fund-starved civic body over delay in clearing the company’s dues.

The principal secretary, AK Sinha, said the MC officials will have to bear any financial repercussions arising due to contractual clauses or litigation due to non-payment of dues. The civic body owes the company 11.83 crore for services rendered between July and November.

The company has installed over 1 lakh streetlights across the city. Company officials had complained to the principal secretary about non-payment of dues and the absence of a standard procedure to get funds cleared from the civic body.

On the civic body not having adequate funds to honour its liabilities, Sinha said no organisation should enter into an agreement which it cannot uphold, as it also blots the government’s reputation. “It is unacceptable that a bill’s processing period should exceed the billing cycle. Directions have been issued to make the payment at the earliest,” Sinha said.

RELATED STORIES

Alleging that not paying the company was a ploy to get private contractors to maintain the streetlights, former MC councillor Inder Aggarwal said, “How can the MC expect the lights to be maintained, if they are not paying the company.”

Despite attempts to reach MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, he remained unavailable for comments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP