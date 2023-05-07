Four Left women’s associations seek arrest of WFI chief, Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

Four national Left wing women’s organisations have given a joint call to hold nationwide protests for the immediate arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Four national Left wing women’s organisations have given a joint call to hold nationwide protests for the immediate arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Haryana minister Sandeep Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: WFI row: SC refuses to monitor FIR, closes petition filed by women wrestlers

In a statement, the All-India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Coordination POW-PMS-IJM All-India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan (AIMSS) and the All-India Agragami Mahila Sanghatan (AIAMS), expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.

“Hundreds of protests will be held in different parts of the country. Women will hold meetings in villages, bastis and mohallahs to expose the ‘anti-women’ face of the BJP. Lakhs of signatures will be collected which will be sent to the Prime Minister through district collectors,” the statement said.

The top grapplers of the country have been protesting at Jantar Mantar here since April 23, demanding that the government makes public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: I stand with wrestlers protesting against WFI chief, says BJP MP Brijendra Singh

On April 28, the Delhi police had registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations.

Meanwhile, the police earlier in the day stepped up security at Jantar Mantar and in border areas of the city as hundreds of farmers reached the protest site to extend support to the grapplers.