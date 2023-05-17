Kotkapura police firing: Faridkot court starts process to close proceedings against ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal

Three weeks after the demise of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, a Faridkot court on Tuesday initiated the process to close legal proceedings against him in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

A burnt police vehicle after protests in Behbal Kalan. (HT File)

The court of judicial magistrate first class Ajay Pal Singh has ordered the Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) and Kotkapura city police to submit the death certificate of Badal along with a written police report by the officials concerned.

On February 24, SIT-led by ADGP LK Yadav, filed a chargesheet against ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal, his son and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal, then DIG Amar Singh Chahal, then Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sukhmander Singh Mann and former SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma in an FIR registered in 2018 in connection with the Kotkapura firing case.

On April 25, Yadav-led SIT filed a supplementary chargesheet against all the accused, including Badals along with the home department sanctions to prosecute them. Badal passed away on April 25 evening.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, all the six accused, including Sukhbir and Saini, failed to appear in court. They filed applications through their counsels seeking exemption from personal appearance on separate grounds, which was granted by the court.

The accused have also moved applications in the court seeking complete copies of the chargesheet filed against them. In their plea, they have claimed that many pages in the copies of the chargesheet supplied to them are not readable, so a complete set of challan should be supplied to them. The court has asked the SIT to submit a written reply on this at the next hearing on May 30.

