GOC Fire & Fury Corps pay tributes to 9 bravehearts

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on Monday paid last respects to the nine soldiers at a solemn wreath-laying ceremony.

The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps on Monday paid last respects to the nine bravehearts at a solemn wreath-laying ceremony. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A JCO and eight soldiers were killed and another injured after an army truck, part of a five-vehicle convoy, veered off the road and plunged into a gorge, 7 km short of Kiari in Leh district on Saturday.

“The GOC Fire and Fury Corps and all ranks paid homage with full military honours to the bravehearts, who made the supreme sacrifice, in the line of duty, at Ladakh on Saturday,” said a defence spokesperson.

“The nation will forever remain indebted to them and their family members,” he added

A post on the Indian Army official handle on ‘X’ read, “General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy express profound grief on the loss of nine #Bravehearts in a tragic and unfortunate road accident in #Ladakh and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of the nine soldiers, four were from Haryana and one each from Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra They were identified as naib subedar Ramesh Lal of Sunder Nagar in Haryana, havildar Mahendra Singh of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, havildar Vijay Kumar of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, naik N Chandra Sekhar of Mahbubnagar in Telangana, naik Tejpal Singh of Mewat in Haryana, gunner Manmohan Singh of Palwal in Haryana, gunner Ankit of Rohtak in Haryana, gunner Tarandeep Singh of Fatehgarh in Punjab, and gunner Bhoite Vaibhav Sampat of Satara in Maharashtra. They were from 311, 242, 229 and 217 medical regiment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON