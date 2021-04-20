Let’s ‘shake’ CM to make him to perform his duty on Sacrilege issue: Sidhu to Phoolka

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday asked noted lawyer and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harvinder Singh Phoolka to join hands with him to “shake” Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh to make him perform his duty by taking action against the culprits of the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents.

The former minister said this in reply to a letter written to him by Phoolka wherein the latter asked him to do something “concrete” to take the issue to a logical conclusion and ensure justice to the Sikh community in the matter.

The case was a talking point again in Punjab’s political circle after the high court ordered to quash the Kotakapura police firing probe conducted by the special investigation team (SIT) led by inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

In his reply, Sidhu said, “The Punjab assembly is supreme authority on making laws for the state. Apart from making laws, we work to make the executive answerable before the people. You are well aware that in the sacrilege case that the assembly can only guide the executive on the path to be followed.”

“While campaigning for Congress during a rally in Bathinda, I raised the demand that justice must be delivered in the sacrilege case at every cost. I demanded exemplary punishment to those who ordering firing on protesters. My ministerial portfolio was changed due to my utterance but I chose to resign because no post is above the Guru’s honour,” he said.

“Being a representative of people, I don’t care who holds power. The case needs registration of an FIR, investigation and making arrests, but this cannot be done even by calling 10 assembly sessions because only the state’s home minister has the power to do it,” the Congress MLA added.