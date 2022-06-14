Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

L-G Manoj Sinha calls for strong action to destroy terror ecosystem

Asserting that the government is committed to stamping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he called upon agencies to ensure the destruction of this ecosystem.
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 03:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Batting for strong action against the terror eco-system, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said better coordination among security agencies was needed to deal with attempts to foment trouble in the Union territory.

Speaking during an event organised to commemorate the 16 Corps’ golden jubilee, Sinha said the government has a clear-cut policy on dealing with terrorism: not to spare any terrorist, and not touch any innocent.”

“They (terrorists) are out to cause destruction at the behest of our neighbouring country. To deal with them, we have to increase vigilance,” he said.

“The person who hands over a gun to a terrorist is as much a terrorist as is the gun-totting ultra,” he said.

“Both should be dealt with similar punishments,” he said.

Asserting that the government is committed to stamping out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, he called upon agencies to ensure the destruction of this ecosystem. “Our resolve should be to ensure an assault on full eco-system”, he said.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of people, unity and integrity of the nation and harmony”, he said.

