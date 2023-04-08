LG Sinha opens Tulip Garden in Jammu’s Ramban

The lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated a Tulip Garden in Jammu province at Ramban’s Hill Resort of Sanasar.

Lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha at the Tulip Garden in Ramban on Saturday. This is the first tulip garden in the Jammu region. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The park, spread in an area of 40 Kanals (5 acres), is part of ₹6.91 crore project.

This new Tulip Garden, spread between the existing lake and proposed golf course, is an extension of old Tulip Garden set up in 4 kanals of land two years ago.

“Inaugurated Tulip Garden at Sanasar, the first such park for Jammu division. The garden spread over 40 Kanals with 2.75 Lakh Tulip bulbs of 25 different varieties, situated amid lush green woods in Ramban district will provide major impetus to tourism and trade activities,” read Sinha’s tweet.

He wrote, “Tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways. With breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine & warm hospitality, it can create a niche for itself on global tourism map. Administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infra & resources.” Under tourism mission initiative, the LG’s administration is developing 75 new destinations for fulfilling the aspirations of the people. While addressing a gathering at Sanasar, Sinha said the government has initiated various measures to promote tourism in Jammu division and about 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K last year, an all time record so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said after two years the Tulip bulbs will no more be imported from Holland as they will be grown in J&K only.

He also informed that the 2.5 km single lane road from Sanasar to the proposed site of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Gali ahead of Sanasar will be constructed soon. This road will later connect to Nashri.