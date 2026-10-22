LG vows to eliminate terrorism from J&K, pays tributes to police martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to police martyrs on Wednesday and resolved not to rest until the region is free from separatist and terrorist elements.

The LG acknowledged the contributions of the J&K Police, describing its history as one marked by courage, discipline and an unwavering commitment to duty. (ANI)

Sinha warned terrorists and their supporters within the UT that their days are over and even if they try to hide underground, they will be punished under the law.

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On the occasion, J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat read out Sinha’s message while remembering the courage, dedication and patriotism of the brave police men.

Sinha said that their service and sacrifice remain an enduring source of inspiration for Jammu and Kashmir and the nation.

“Our goal is to identify and root out terrorism and all associated elements in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, we resolve not to rest until this land is freed from separatist and terrorist elements. I warn anyone within Jammu and Kashmir who supports terrorism that your days are over. Even if you attempt to hide in the netherworld (Pataal), we will find you and ensure you are punished under the law,” he said.

Sinha expressed gratitude to all police martyrs and conveyed deep respect and sympathy to their families, along with prayers and best wishes for their health and well-being.

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{{^usCountry}} “While no recognition can compensate for the loss suffered by families, it is the responsibility of the nation to honour their sacrifice through meaningful support and care. I have always said that no honour or assistance can compensate a family for the pain of losing a loved one. Yet, it is the nation’s duty to honour their sacrifice not merely in words, but also through its conduct and responsibilities. I assure the entire J&K Police family that every possible effort will continue to be made to ensure a dignified life, welfare, and necessary support for the families of the martyrs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “While no recognition can compensate for the loss suffered by families, it is the responsibility of the nation to honour their sacrifice through meaningful support and care. I have always said that no honour or assistance can compensate a family for the pain of losing a loved one. Yet, it is the nation’s duty to honour their sacrifice not merely in words, but also through its conduct and responsibilities. I assure the entire J&K Police family that every possible effort will continue to be made to ensure a dignified life, welfare, and necessary support for the families of the martyrs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The LG acknowledged the contributions of the J&K Police, describing its history as one marked by courage, discipline and an unwavering commitment to duty. He said that from maintaining law and order and combating terrorism to assisting citizens during emergencies and natural disasters, the force has rendered distinguished service under challenging circumstances.

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“Thousands of personnel of the J&K Police have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism. I believe the courage of the J&K Police is not confined to the borders of the Union territory but is a source of inspiration for the entire police system of the country. The nation will never forget the contribution of the immortal martyrs,” he said.

The LG also observed that the police uniform symbolises service, responsibility and sacrifice. He said the true measure of policing lies in ensuring public safety, delivering justice to citizens and standing by society in times of need and crisis.

“In the 79 years since Independence, India has faced numerous challenges. The Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have protected the nation’s security and integrity in difficult circumstances. Today, India is moving resolutely towards its goal of becoming a developed nation. In this journey, peace, stability and progress in Jammu and Kashmir are of special importance, and the major responsibility of ensuring them rests on the shoulders of the Police, Army and CAPFs,” he said.

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The LG reaffirmed the government of India’s commitment to strengthening peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir and called upon citizens to uphold unity, communal harmony and mutual trust, while remaining vigilant against forces seeking to disrupt peace and stability.