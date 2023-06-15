Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai assumes command of Chinar Corps

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai assumed command of the strategic Kashmir based Chinar Corps on Wednesday. HT Image

Soon after taking over the command, the new Chinar Corps commander paid homage at the Chinar Corps Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

The general, while addressing the soldiers, exhorted them to continue to work with unflinching dedication and perseverance in “pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir.”

“He encouraged all ranks to take additional steps required to connect with citizens in order to jointly work towards peace & development,” the Army spokesman said.

Lieutenant general Rajiv Ghai, an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, was commissioned in December 1989 into the Kumaon Regiment and has had an illustrious military career spanning 33 years during which he has held varied prestigious command, staff and instructional appointments.

As Colonel General Staff, he has served in the Division deployed for Counter Insurgency Operations in J&K and Brigadier at Military Operations Directorate in Army Headquarters. In his command tenures, he has commanded a Battalion in the Western Sector followed by command of a Brigade and a Division on the Northern Borders.

Ghai reiterated his commitment to closely work with various instruments of civil administration and society to further the cause of peace and prosperity in Kashmir. “He expressed hope at the improved security parameters in the Valley and is optimistic that even the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control will further enable improvement of overall security situation. He called for civil society to come forward and jointly work with security forces to address the scourge of terrorism,” the spokesman said adding that new Corps commander stated that, together with the support of all community members, Kashmir will move a step closer to its glorious past while leaping forward in the development barometers.

