Life threat to Moose Wala’s father real, finds probe; 1 held

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday after a probe by Mansa police found out that the death threat sent to slain singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh Sidhu by the Bishnoi gang through an email was ‘real’.

As per sources, Mansa police have traced the alleged accused to Rajasthan, where the Bishnoi gang has a strong base.

A team is already in the neighbouring state and has the said accused – who is ‘linked’ to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi – under arrest, the sources mentioned above said.

After returning to the country, Balkour on Tuesday submitted a written complaint to the Mansa police, claiming that a threat email was sent to him for extortion purposes, due to which his “life was in extreme danger”.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, who is also a member of the special investigation team (SIT) probing Moose Wala’s murder, had on August 31 said that an email was sent to the official account of Moose Wala, which was forwarded to the Mansa police.

“We started the investigation immediately, but the written complaint was filed by Balkour Singh today, after which an FIR was registered. The threat seems to be real and we hope to get a breakthrough in this case soon,” he added.

The FIR has been registered under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mansa Sadar police station.

Calling it a “warning from SOPU group”, the alleged email reads, “Listen, Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, if you will continue to talk regarding the security given to Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and our brothers, you will not even know when someone will come and kill you. Further, you and your son are not the owner of this country. Your son got our brother killed so we killed him. We have not forgotten that Manpreet Singh Mannu and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in a fake encounter; you should also not forget this because everything happened due to your pressure. In the end, if you will speak much, you will meet an even more brutal fate than Sidhu. I am AJ Bishnoi from Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Goldy Brar, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Kala Jathedi SOPU group.”

Moose Wala’s father in his recent statements had alleged that the gangsters accused of killing his son were brought to the court amid heavy security as if they were “some kind of VIPs”.

On May 29, six shooters had gunned down Moose Wala when he, along with his cousin and a friend, was driving to Jawaharke village in Mansa, 10km away from the singer’s native village Moosa.

The SIT has named 36 persons as accused in this case and filled a 1,850-page chargesheet against 24 of them.

