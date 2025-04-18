Menu Explore
Lift wheat swiftly from mandis: Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 18, 2025 05:30 AM IST

Reviewing the wheat procurement process, Jain noted that procurement is progressing smoothly across all mandis but stressed the urgency of expediting the lifting process to avoid delays

Deputy commissioner (DC) Himanshu Jain on Thursday called for accelerated wheat lifting from Ludhiana’s grain markets to ensure seamless operations during the on-going Rabi season.

The DC has instructed district heads of procurement agencies to conduct daily visits to mandis to monitor operations. (HT File)
The DC has instructed district heads of procurement agencies to conduct daily visits to mandis to monitor operations. (HT File)

Reviewing the wheat procurement process, Jain noted that procurement is progressing smoothly across all mandis but stressed the urgency of expediting the lifting process to avoid delays. He directed procurement agencies to clear procured wheat stocks from the mandis within the stipulated time, deploying all necessary resources to streamline the process. Warning against any lapses, he stated that negligence would lead to strict action. He said that farmers must face no obstacles in selling their produce.

The DC reported that 44,024 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat have arrived in Ludhiana’s grain markets so far, with 70% already procured and payments of 45 crore disbursed to farmers. He reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and farmer-friendly procurement process.

Jain instructed district heads of procurement agencies to conduct daily visits to mandis to monitor operations closely and address any issues on the ground. He added that the district administration is committed to ensuring smooth and hassle-free procurement of wheat.

