Light rain ends Chandigarh’s 10-day dry spell, more on cards

The 10-day dry spell since September 1 ended on Monday with light rain in the evening, bringing respite to residents.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 0.6 mm rain was recorded at its Sector-39 observatory, while 6 mm of rain was witnessed at the airport observatory after trace rain (less than 0.1 mm) in the morning. Chances of rain will continue in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to cloudy weather, the maximum temperature went down from 35°C on Sunday to 34.3°C on Monday, but was still 1.4 degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature decreased from 27°C to 26.3°C, 4.4 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature will remain around 26°C.