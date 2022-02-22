Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Light rain likely for two days in Chandigarh
Light rain likely for two days in Chandigarh

According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh could receive up to 20mm rain on Tuesday, leading to a drop in day temperature by two to three notches
Chandigarh is likely to receive light rain on Tuesday, with chances of showers on Wednesday as well.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With a fresh western disturbance (WD) system advancing towards the region, Chandigarh is likely to receive light rain on Tuesday, with chances of showers on Wednesday as well.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city could receive up to 20mm rain on Tuesday, leading to a drop in day temperature by two to three notches. However, the night temperature is likely to rise further amid a cloudy weather.

This comes after the maximum temperature went up from 22.9°C on Sunday to 26°C on Monday, 1.6°C above normal. This is the highest that the mercury has gone since December 4, when it had touched 28.1°C.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature went down from 9.7°C on Sunday to 8.3°C on Monday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 10°C and 12°C, stated the IMD.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022
