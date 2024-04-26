Light rain recorded in Ludhiana, more likely for next two days

The meteorological department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued a warning for lightning accompanied by light to moderate rain for the next two days. The gusty winds could also lead to a delay in harvesting operation and damage the produce. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“Light to moderate rain, lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected from April 26 to 28,” said director of PAU meteorological department Pavneet Kaur Kingra.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

She said that the gusty winds could also lead to a delay in harvesting operation and damage the produce. She attributes the inclement weather to a western disturbance.

However, PAU director of research AP Dutt said that the impact of the rain depends upon its intensity. “High intensity rainfall would lead to an increase in the grain moisture of standing crops and would delay harvesting. It might damage the wheat in the grain market as well,” he said. He added that light rainfall would not have much impact as during summer, grains dry quickly and easily.

Commenting on the arrangements, district mandi officer Gurmatpal Singh said that upon receiving the warning in the afternoon, the information has already been forwarded to the commission agents and the arrangements of tarpaulins have already been made at all mandis to avoid any damage to the foodgrains.