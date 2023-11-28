Light rain, snow likely in J&K for 3 days

The meteorological department (MeT) on Monday forecast light rain and snow at various places across Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days.

Boatmen row shikaras over the Dal Lake amid foggy weather in Srinagar on Monday (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

A MeT spokesperson said, “On November 27 and 28, the weather will remain generally cloudy with light rain and snow at isolated places. On November 29 and 30, it will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain and snow at fairly widespread places with possibility of thunderstorm and lightning at a few places.”

The spokesperson added that from December 1 to 6, the weather will remain partly cloudy to generally cloudy.

“Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till November 28 over many places of Kashmir,” he said. The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the only weather station in the valley where the minimum settled below the freezing point at minus 1.2°C .The officials said Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.5°C – up from 0°C the previous night.

They said the minimum in Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir, settled at 2.6°C, while Kokernag town registered a low of 2.8°C.The officials said the tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir Anantnag recorded a low of 1.5°C .

The minimum in Kupwara town settled at a low of minus 1.8°C. A thick layer of fog engulfed the valley on Monday morning.