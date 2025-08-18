Search
Light rainfall likely in J&K till August 19: MeT

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 06:36 am IST

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that light rains were witnessed in some parts of the Valley, including summer capital Srinagar

Light rains were recorded in Kashmir on Sunday amid prediction for more by the weather office for the next two days.

The MeT has predicted further rains in Jammu and Kashmir till August 19. (HT representative)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that light rains were witnessed in some parts of the Valley, including summer capital Srinagar.

“2.4 mm rains were recorded in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg,” said an MeT official.

The MeT has predicted further rains in Jammu and Kashmir till August 19. “Light to moderate rain and thunder at many places with intense showers/heavy rain at few places of Jammu division with moderate intense showers over Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban & few places of Kashmir division with brief intense showers and gusty winds,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update.

He said that there are chances of cloud burst and flashfloods at few vulnerable places with landslides, mudslides and shooting stones during the period of August 17-19.

“Stay away from water bodies, streams, nallas, river embankments and loose structures,” he said.

From August 20-22, the weather will be generally hot and humid with brief spells of thundershower at a few places.

“ On August 23-25, fresh spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers expected at many places with heavy rain at few places,” he said.

