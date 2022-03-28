Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Like Delhi, Punjab to get 16,000 mohalla clinics: Health minister Vijay Singla
Like Delhi, Punjab to get 16,000 mohalla clinics: Health minister Vijay Singla

Health minister Vijay Singla said the process of deciding modalities to start mohalla clinics on the lines of Delhi is already underway
Like Delhi, Punjab to get 16,000 mohalla clinics: Health minister Vijay Singla (HT)
Like Delhi, Punjab to get 16,000 mohalla clinics: Health minister Vijay Singla (HT)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 06:39 PM IST
ByNavrajdeep Singh, Patiala

: The AAP government will set up 16,000 mohalla clinics across Punjab, health and medical education minister Dr Vijay Singla announced on Monday, taking a step forward towards implementing Delhi’s health model in the state.

“The government is committed to provide best health facilities to the people at their door steps for which mohalla clinics on the lines of New Delhi will be started soon in Punjab. For this, the process of deciding modalities is already underway,” Singla, who is an alumnus of Patiala’s government dental hospital, said.

Singla visited government dental college, medical college and government Rajindra hospital along with senior officials of the health department to take stock of medical facilities.

The minister said each and every citizen of the state will be provided with health cards, while Ayushmann health insurance policies will be upgraded so that people face no inconvenience in getting health treatments not only in these mohalla clinics but across public health institutions.

He alleged that the previous governments have completely ignored medical fraternity working in government hospitals and medical and dental colleges.

“The doctors working in public institutions had to give money to civil surgeons, directors and ministers monthly but now they don’t have to give a single penny to anyone,” alleged Singla.

He added that the government is committed to overcome shortage of doctors, medicines, medical faculty and other logistics in government medical institutions within six months.

The minister also warned government doctors of stringent actions for indulging in private practice.

“These doctors should either work in government hospital or leave their job and start private practice,” he said.

He was accompanied by local MLAs ,including Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and Dr Balbir Singh from Patiala Urban and Rural respectively.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
