Ludhiana: IT raids liquor baron Deep Malhotra’s properties

In a major operation, officials of the income tax department conducted raids at the office of liquor baron and former MLA Deep Malhotra on Thursday as part of a crackdown on suspected tax evasion and financial irregularities by him in alcohol business.

The raids were also conducted at Deep Malhotra’s various business locations in the state, including in Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Jalandhar. (HT File Photo)

Malhotra, a known figure in the liquor trade, has been under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in illicit activities.

The raids, which involved approximately 100 income tax officials and deployment of security forces, were also conducted at Malhotra’s various business locations in the state, including in Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot, and Jalandhar. Simultaneous raids have also been taking place in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and other locations where Malhotra has business interests.

In Ludhiana, officials of income tax investigation wing from Jalandhar conducted raids at Malhotra’s main office at Gian Singh Rahre Wala market and other premises in Model Town area.

According to official sources, the aim of these raids is to gather evidence related to possible tax evasion, undisclosed assets, and illicit financial transactions. The income tax department, with the support of security personnel, is conducting thorough searches at the premises associated with Deep Malhotra and his son Gaurav.

Gaurav was also arrested by the department of Enforcement Directorate in the past and had recently got bail in a case related to irregularities in excise policy 2021-22 which was scrapped in August last year.

The income tax department has not yet issued an official statement regarding the ongoing raids.