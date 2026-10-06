Liquor contractor shot dead, aide injured in Hisar

A 34-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead and his aide critically injured after three masked assailants allegedly opened fire at a cricket ground on Kaimri Road in Hisar on late Sunday night, police said.

Police said around 15-16 rounds were fired during the attack and empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. (HT File)

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The deceased, identified as Naresh Kumar, a resident of Harita village, was at the ground with his aide Dharambir, a resident of Bayana Khera, when the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. They immediately fled the spot after the attack.

The incident took place around 11.25 pm on Sunday night shortly after a cricket match at the ground concluded. Several people were reportedly still present at the venue when the firing took place.

Naresh sustained multiple bullet injuries to his forehead and chest and died on the spot. Dharambir tried to flee but was shot three times. He was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said around 15-16 rounds were fired during the attack and empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Personnel from the Azad Nagar police station reached the ground after receiving information about the firing and launched an investigation. Teams are working to identify and trace the assailants, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personnel from the Azad Nagar police station reached the ground after receiving information about the firing and launched an investigation. Teams are working to identify and trace the assailants, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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Azad Nagar police station incharge Mandeep Kumar said the cricket match ended around 11 pm and the police received information about the firing approximately 25 minutes later.

According to the initial reports by the police, Naresh owned a liquor outlet and also operated a canteen at the cricket ground. Police said he had several criminal cases registered against him, including those related to murder, attempt to murder and violations under the Arms Act.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been established as the police are examining the victim’s criminal background and possible previous enmity as part of the investigation.

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