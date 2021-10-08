LIT relaunches Atal scheme as Sahir Ludhianvi Apartments

After being scrapped twice in the last decade, the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) on Thursday relaunched the Atal Apartment scheme and rededicated the apartments, which will stand on 8.8-acre land in Karnail Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road, to the district’s home grown legendry poet, Sahir Ludhianvi.

LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam said that under the scheme, the department had proposed to develop 576 flats, including 330 high income group(1,610 square feet) and 276 middle income group (1,210 sq feet) apartments. Semi-finished flats will be allotted to residents through a draw of lots. The cost of HIG flats will be below ₹50 lakh and that of MIG flats will be below ₹40 lakh.

Facilities such as a swimming pool, community centre, gymnasium, and small commercial centre will also be provided and the maintenance of the common area, roads, and sewer will be handed over to the contractor for five years.

Technical approvals have been taken from the state government and Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). The prices of the flats have to be finalised, after which the proposal will be sent to the state government, the LIT chairman said.

Draw of lots in December

“It is expected that applications will be called in by mid-November and draw of lots will take place in mid-December. Construction will start in around six months and the flats will be handed over to the allottees within three years,” he said.

The Atal apartment scheme was initially launched in 2011, when the then local bodies minister had laid the foundation stone for the project. The department had even allotted flats, but the scheme was cancelled after allottees failed to pay for the apartments. The scheme was relaunched in 2018 and applications were sought from the residents, but it was again cancelled in 2020.

Expect new design.

On the name change, the chairman said, “The name of the scheme has been changed to pay tribute to the legendary poet. The Atal apartments scheme has been scrapped and the design has also been changed completely. We decided to name the scheme after Ludhianvi as nothing in the city has been named after him.”