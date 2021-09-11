LIT reserve price row: Take action within 10 days or face stir, says SAD

Training their guns at Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, SAD leaders have claimed that the multi-crore Ludhiana Improvement Trust e-auction scam had been carried out at the behest of the Congress leader and have demanded that the culprits be brought to book within 10 days.

SAD leaders, including district president Ranjit Dhillon, Harish Rai Dhanda and Kamal Chatly, said that a number of high-ranking people, including the personal assistant of the LIT chairman to the Cabinet minister himself were involved in the scam and that they had lodged a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the chief secretary.

On the Cabinet minister’s recommendation that the scam be cancelled, Dhanda said Ashu made the recommendation only after we demanded a probe. “A copy of the complaint has also been forwarded to the director general of police and commissioner of police,” he said.

“It has been seen that the LIT has cancelled auctions even the bids were 30% higher as compared to the reserve price of the plots or shops-cum-offices on grounds that the trust could earn more revenue. However, in this case, the auction was allowed even though the bid was less than 1% higher than the reserve price,” said Dhanda.

Pointing out that the prime land could fetch as much as ₹400 crore, Chatly said, “If no action is taken against leaders involved in the scam within 10 days, SAD will move court and also raise an agitation.”

BJP seeks FIR against minister, chairman

The BJP has contended that Ashu’s recommendation to cancel the auction indicates that a scam had taken place.

BJP district resident Pushpinder Singal and state executive committee member Bikram Sidhu demanded an FIR against the minister, LIT chairman and all those involved in the scam.

The leaders said that it was only after the BJP raised the issue and locked the main gate of LIT office in protest on Thursday, was the minister was forced to recommend cancellation.

Sidhu said they have already submitted a complaint with the Union government, deputy commissioner and commissioner of police and an FIR should be lodged against the minister, chairman and others involved in the scam.