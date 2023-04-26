Bathinda Woman stabbed for refusing to stay with paralytic live-in partner dies

A week after being stabbed four times in her abdomen, Geeta Rani, 33, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, on Tuesday.

Geeta was stabbed four times by Ajay Kumar, the brother of her live-in partner, on April 18 outside the district court complex. The victim was accompanied by her elder sister Kamlesh Rani when Ajay attacked her with a dragger.

The assailant was caught by the police when he tried to flee from the crime spot.

Investigators said the deceased had developed a strained relationship with her live-in partner Harjeet Kumar after the latter suffered paralysis.

Station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines, Yadvinder Brar, said, “Initial investigations have revealed that Harjeet’s family wanted Geeta to continue to stay on with her partner while she was refusing to do so.”

Brar said after the attack, Geeta was rushed to Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital from where she was referred to AIIMS.

“After her medical analysis, the victim was referred to the AIIMS the same day. After a weeklong treatment, she succumbed to her injuries. The body was handed over to the deceased’s family after an autopsy,” the SHO said.