37-year-old patient jumps off sixth floor at Chandigarh’s GMCH-32, dies

A 37-year-old liver disease patient died after jumping off the sixth floor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, on Tuesday night.

Police said the man, who hailed from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was admitted at the hospital on August 9 and was under treatment in the male medical ward on sixth floor in Block C. He worked at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar, Haryana.

As per information, he was walking in the sixth-floor corridor around 10.30 pm, when he suddenly jumped off, sustaining multiple serious injuries.

Scores of people gathered at the spot and informed the police control room (PCR), following which the Sector 34 police were alerted.

The victim was put on ventilator support, but succumbed to his injuries. Police were yet to record statements or register a case till the filing of this report.