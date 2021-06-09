Local Akali workers oppose Sukhbir aide’s foray into Rajpura seat

The attempts of Charanjit Singh Brar, political adviser to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, to make a foray into the Rajpura assembly segment has hit a hurdle as local party workers have opposed it, labelling him an outsider.

After the SAD snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over farm bills, Brar has increased his political activities in Rajpura, where no prominent Akali leader is present as the seat was with the BJP.

Brar, who was the party in-charge of the Patiala district, has dotted the entire Rajpura constituency with hoardings and banners projecting himself as the SAD candidate for the forthcoming elections.

In retaliation, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi and SAD youth leader Ranjit Singh Rana have put up hoardings, opposing Brar, maintaining that “an outsider won’t be accepted, and the candidate should be from Rajpura”. Even SAD vice-president Prem Singh Chandumjara is eyeing the seat, and is reported to have opposed Brar’s candidature.

“I am here to build the party at the grassroots level, as earlier this seat was with the BJP. This duty has been assigned to me,” said Brar, while denying that there is any rebellion against him.

Meanwhile, fissures within the party and possible division of votes between it and the old ally BJP has strengthened the chances of Congress to make a hat-trick in the constituency.