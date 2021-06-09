Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Local Akali workers oppose Sukhbir aide’s foray into Rajpura seat
chandigarh news

Local Akali workers oppose Sukhbir aide’s foray into Rajpura seat

After party snapped ties with BJP, Charanjit Singh Brar has increased his political activities in Rajpura, where no prominent Akali leader is present as the seat was with its old ally
By Vishal Rambani, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Hoardings installed in favour and against Charanjit Singh Brar, political adviser to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, in Rajpura. (HT Photo)

The attempts of Charanjit Singh Brar, political adviser to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, to make a foray into the Rajpura assembly segment has hit a hurdle as local party workers have opposed it, labelling him an outsider.

After the SAD snapped ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over farm bills, Brar has increased his political activities in Rajpura, where no prominent Akali leader is present as the seat was with the BJP.

Brar, who was the party in-charge of the Patiala district, has dotted the entire Rajpura constituency with hoardings and banners projecting himself as the SAD candidate for the forthcoming elections.

In retaliation, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Surjit Singh Garhi and SAD youth leader Ranjit Singh Rana have put up hoardings, opposing Brar, maintaining that “an outsider won’t be accepted, and the candidate should be from Rajpura”. Even SAD vice-president Prem Singh Chandumjara is eyeing the seat, and is reported to have opposed Brar’s candidature.

“I am here to build the party at the grassroots level, as earlier this seat was with the BJP. This duty has been assigned to me,” said Brar, while denying that there is any rebellion against him.

Meanwhile, fissures within the party and possible division of votes between it and the old ally BJP has strengthened the chances of Congress to make a hat-trick in the constituency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This hilarious pic shows what happens when someone watches you while you work

Cop rescues man who slipped while boarding moving train at Mumbai's Kurla. Watch

Vicky Kaushal posts ‘Baal mat kato’ on Instagram. Here’s why

Mumbai Rains: Tweeple react with photos and videos on showers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP