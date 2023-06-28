Local Al-Badr militant killed in Kulgam encounter

A local militant associated with Al-Badr was killed and a policeman injured in a gunfight at south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Police said that local militant Adil Majeed Lone of Hawoora, Kulgam, was killed during a gunfight after he refused to surrender.

The site of encounter where a militant was killed at Hoowra village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday. (PTI)

A police spokesman said that acting on a specific input about the presence of a militant in village Hawoora area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police, Army and the CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the search party approached towards the spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, in which one J&K police personnel got injured who was subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment. The hiding terrorist was also given an opportunity to surrender, however, he kept on firing on the joint forces. The fire was effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter,” the spokesman said, adding that in the ensuing encounter, a local terrorist linked with proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol with live ammunition and a grenade, were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.”

After the encounter, a video went viral on social media in which Adil claimed that he was associated with Al-Badr and was circled by forces inside his house during night. He admitted having seriously injured a security force personnel with his pistol.

