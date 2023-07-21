Slice & dice or embrace whole: What’s more ‘apeeling’?

Ahead of Mango Day (July 22), we asked some local celebs how they prefer to enjoy the ‘king of fruits’, here’s what they said

Clockwise from top: Actors Ranjit Punia; Vivek Saini; Yamini SIngh; and Simarjeet Singh Nagra talk about their favourite way of eating mangoes (HT Photos)

Ranjit Punia, actor

I love mango season. I belong to a Jatt family so when I was little, I used to go to our fields, pluck fresh mangos from noon till evening and eat them. During summer break, we used to eat a lot of whole mangos. But today, I prefer sliced mangoes as they are less messy. Also, my favourite sweet dish is mango sticky rice and every time I travel to Bangkok, Thailand, I can’t help but binge on it.

Vivek Saini, actor

I prefer to have the mangoes sliced and cubed. My mother peels and cuts them for us. The cut mangoes are way easier to eat and the care and precision with which my mom cuts it makes it all the more flavoursome.

Yamini Singh, Actor

Mango is called the king of all fruits because there is nothing better than this fruit, sliced or whole. My memory goes to the days when we were kids and my father would have a huge tub in which he would soak mangoes. As kids, we would sit around the tub, suckling away to glory with the juices oozing down till our elbows and then we would lick the juices right up to our hand! Those were the blissful days of our childhood. Sliced is, of course, for when there are guests present. Basically, mangoes are a delight any way you eat them!

Simarjeet Singh Nagra, Actor

Who doesn’t love mangoes? I’m a big mangoes fan. It is one of my favourite fruits so eating it whole and sliced both have their own feel and I love both. As I am a fitness freak and have sweet tooth too so Mango is my best source of natural sugar. It is one thing I don’t feel any guilt after eating. Although it is a fruit but to me it is my favourite dessert.

