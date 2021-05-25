Lockdown curbs relaxed; all shops to open in Chandigarh

After three weeks of closure, all non-essential shops will be allowed to open in Chandigarh from Tuesday, but with restricted timings.

In the Covid review meeting on Monday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore decided to give some relief to traders, who have been protesting the closure. All shops dealing in non-essential items will be allowed to open from 9am to 3pm, except on Saturday and Sunday, when the weekend curfew will continue.

Meanwhile, shops selling essential items, such as vegetables, fruits, milk and grocery, will remain open till 5pm on weekdays and 2pm at weekends. However, chemist shops can operate 24x7.

All shop premises must be sanitised, and all workers and customers should wear masks. Market associations are to ensure availability of masks, both at shops and entry points to markets. They will also have to ensure that there is no congestion or crowding inside shops or in open areas of the market.

The decision was taken keeping in view a substantial reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, the loss of livelihood for daily wagers and financial setback to traders, shopkeepers and other commercial organisations, said a UT spokesperson.

Welcoming the move, Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said, “The decision is in right direction and will provide relief to all traders.”

The administration had on May 3 decided to impose a weeklong lockdown in the city, wherein all shops, except those selling essential items, were shut down. The lockdown was twice extended keeping in view the continuos rise in Covid-19 cases.

Other restrictions to continue till 5am on June 1

Meanwhile, the administration decided to keep all shopping malls, cinema halls, theatres, museums, gyms, libraries, spas and salons closed. Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden will also continue to remain closed, though parks will remain open from 6am to 9am for morning walk.

Night curfew from 6pm to 5am will continue, and weekend curfew will also be imposed from 6pm on Friday to 5am on Monday.

Restaurants will not be allowed any in-room dining. However, home delivery (till 10pm) and takeaway (till 5pm) will be allowed.

Though Sampark Centres will remain open from 9am to 5pm, they will have to strictly follow Covid protocol.

As far as possible, private sector employees should work from home, the administration has decided, though no action will be taken against private offices remaining open, wherever necessary. Sport centres will remain open for national players and those preparing for Olympics and national games.

While other gatherings remain banned, marriage functions and funerals will be allowed, with a cap of 20 and 10 attendees, respectively.

Badnore said the restrictions will be reviewed and reimposed if the pandemic situation does not improve in the city. He also decided that the traders’ demand for rent exemption in government-owned/allotted shops will be separately examined along with a similar demand for relaxation in electricity and water charges and property tax.