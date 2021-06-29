Lockdown relaxed: Shops can stay open till 9pm in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has allowed all shops to remain open till 9pm. However, shopkeepers have to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by the workers and customers.

The decision was taken during the Covid review meeting chaired by UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday. Last week, the market timings were extended till 8pm.

While night curfew has been in force in the UT since April 6, lockdown was imposed on May 4. In the past few weeks, the administration has been easing the restrictions in view of the decline in the second wave of the pandemic.

It was on May 24 that the administration had decided to open all non-essential shops. On May 31, salons and barber shops were allowed to open, while on June 8, restaurants and bars were allowed to offer dine-in services.

During the meeting, Badnore also directed the director general of police to take strict action against those who violate Covid protocol, particularly for not wearing masks at Sukhna Lake and other public places.