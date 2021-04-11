Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lok adalat settles 851 cases in Chandigarh
Lok adalat settles 851 cases in Chandigarh

As many as 101 traffic challans were disposed of by imposing fines of ₹60,500; two bank recovery cases entailing ₹13 lakh and 12 motor accident claim cases worth over ₹1 crore were also settled
A total of 851 cases were disposed of by nine benches of serving judicial officers constituted in New District Courts Complex, Chandigarh, during the national lok adalat on Saturday.

The State Legal Services Authority along with District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, had organised the lok adalat at District Court, Sector 43.

Criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument (NI) Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were resolved with the consent of the parties.

Total cases included two criminal compoundable cases, 603 cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act involving an amount of 1.37 crore, two bank recovery cases entailing 13 lakh and 12 motor accident claim cases of over 1 crore. Apart from these, there were 18 matrimonial/ family disputes, 52 civil suits and rent cases involving an amount of 1.80 crore, 14 executions pertaining to 43.99 lakh.

Two criminal revision, four criminal miscellaneous, three civil miscellaneous, 15 arbitration cases, four civil/ rent appeals, nine cases of under CrPC, five DV Act cases, one Shops Act case involving fine of 30,000 and four cases of Guardian Act were also settled.

As many as 101 traffic challans were disposed of by imposing fines of 60,500.In addition to these, 42 cases of 1 crore were disposed of by the permanent lok adalat (public utility services), 11 pre-litigative cases involving an amount of 10.66 lakh, four labour dispute cases of 95,000 were settled.

842 cases disposed of in Mohali

Out of the total 2,781 cases taken up during the national lok adalat on Saturday, 842 were disposed of in Mohali. The cases were settled by virtue of compromise and award of over 49 crore was passed by the different benches. Thirteen benches were constituted in Mohali, while three were set up benches in Kharar sub-division, and two in Dera Bassi sub-division. Covid-19 protocol was strictly followed during the proceedings.

