Moose Wala murder: Bajwa flays govt over delay in justice

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday rebuked the Aam Aadmi Party-led state government for not making serious efforts to provide justice to the family of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajwa said one of the accused in the brutal murder of Moose Wala, Anmol Bishnoi, also the brother of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was spotted dancing at a wedding party in the US, while a couple of weeks ago, jailed gangster Lawrence’s interviews with a private news outlet from a jail were surfacing.

“It’s like rubbing salt into the wounds of the hapless parents of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Moose Wala), who have been running from pillar to post to get justice for their son when the perpetrators were walking scot-free,” said the LoP.

“It has already been ascertained that Anmol Bishnoi is in the US. Earlier, the chief minister claimed that Goldy Brar, another accused in the case, was arrested in the US, which later on turned out to be bogus. Why cannot CM Mann demonstrate determination and get both of the accused arrested in the US and then get them extradited to India to face the court of justice here?” Bajwa said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Though the state government constituted a committee under special DGP of anti-drug special task force Kuldeep Singh to probe the interviews of Lawrence Bishnoi, the outcome of a report by it, which was supposed to submitted by April 12, is yet not made public,” said Bajwa.