Loss of every single penny to be compensated, says Bhawant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has asked the Jalandhar administration to strengthen Dhussi Bundh so that in future a flood-like situation witnessed recently could be avoided.

During his visit to the flood-affected villages in Shahkot sub-division of Jalandhar on Friday, Mann said his government will compensate every single penny for losses suffered in the floods that have ravaged the state. “Punjab is known for serving the masses in hostile situations and we will overcome this challenge too,” he said. Mann instructed the officials that the silt under the Gidarpindi railway bridge over Sutlej river should be removed soon after the flood waters recedes.

“All the work related to desilting and strengthening of Dhussi Bundh must be completed within four months,” Mann said. Mann said preparations should have been made in advance to avoid the deluge. “In such a serious situation, we can’t wait for the tender to clear,” Mann said. The CM reviewed the ongoing works on plugging the breach that had taken place in the wee hours of Monday. He said extending help to farmers was a need of the hour.

“Free saplings will be provided to the farmers of high yielding variety of paddy,” Mann said. Mann said he has asked the Punjab Agriculture University, PUNSEED, agriculture department and others to plant the saplings of these varieties. He also lauded the rescue teams. The CM said it was surprising that even during these tough times, the opposition is playing politics. The CM said that those who are boasting that the Centre has allocated ₹218 crore to Punjab for flood relief should realise that spending this amount in just four days was not possible.

CM also visits Fazilka, Ferozepur villages

Mann also visited flood-affected areas in Fazilka and Ferozepur on Friday and announced that the state government will compensate individuals for their losses.

During his visit to Nihala Lavera village to oversee flood relief operations, the CM stated that a special assessment will be conducted for loss assesment. Detailed instructions have been given to the deputy commissioners to carry out the assessment promptly in rain-affected areas, giving priority to damage caused to crop, houses and cattle. He said priority was given to rescue and relief work in the severely-affected regions, emphasising the safety of all dams in the state, with water levels below the danger mark.

Meanwhile, the prevailing dry weather and reduction of water discharge from the Harike and Hussainiwala Headworks has brought respite to inhabitants of Ferozepur and Fazilka districts. Over the past few days, more than four dozen villages and thousands of acres of land had been submerged due to the heavy water discharge from the Harike Headworks. However, with the decision of the Bhakra Beas Management Board to halt further water release downstream and no rainfall in the region, the floodwaters started receding on Friday. ( With inputs from Gaurav Sagar Bhaskar in Ferozepur)

