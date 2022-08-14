Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Loud nightclubs in Chandigarh: Now, panel to look into complaints

Published on Aug 14, 2022 01:42 AM IST
The Chandigarh administration has constituted a committee to look into complaints regarding loud music from nightclubs and bars disturbing people residing in the vicinity
The committee will remain active between 6pm till midnight, and the aggrieved persons may contact the committee members directly on their mobile phone for the immediate redressal of their complaints regarding loud nightclubs in Chandigarh. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has constituted a committee to look into complaints regarding loud music from nightclubs and bars disturbing people residing in the vicinity.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said the committee will function under the tehsildar (east). A committee comprising the tehsildar (east), Pollution Control Board scientist, and Section 26 station house officer has been constituted to check the noise pollution in clubs, restaurants and bars, he said.

The committee will remain active between 6pm till midnight, and the aggrieved persons may contact the committee members directly on their mobile phone for the immediate redressal of their complaints. Stern action will be taken against violators, the administration warned.

Meanwhile, subdivisional magistrate (SDM, east) Nitish Singla and other senior officials carried out spot visits and seized the musical equipment of one Kakuna Club in sector 7, after residents lodged complaints against the establishment.

On grounds of violating the guidelines of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the SDM also gave directions to three nightclubs – Vault, Grapho and Kakuna – to desist from playing music at high volume.

