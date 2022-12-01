Low footfall at GMCH’s South Campus OPDs on inaugural day

Just 11 patients registered for consultations at Government Medical College and Hospital’s new outpatient department (OPD) facilities in Sector 48 on Thursday, the day it was thrown open for the public. On Thursdays, patients can avail facility of general medicine OPD.

Inaugurating the South campus OPDs, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “Local residents had long been demanding OPD services in Sector-48. Ward councillor Rajinder Kumar Sharma had taken up the matter with UT adviser during the advisory council meeting on November 24, 2022, following which the decision to open the facility was taken.”

Initially, the South Campus will provide OPD facility for four departments—general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics and orthopaedics. In addition, the department of dermatology, radiation oncology, tuberculosis and respiratory medicine, and department of psychiatry will run their follow-up OPDs here.

There has, however, been no change in the OPD schedule of GMCH-32.

Besides the 11 patients registered for general medicine consultations, one patient turned up for follow-up treatment in tuberculosis and respiratory medicine while another one availed the facility of sample collection and X-ray.

“These OPDs will be manned by consultants and residents from the respective departments. The arrangements will be reviewed at regular intervals to further improve it,” Garg said while stressing on the importance and benefits of enrolling for Ayushman Bharat Health ID.