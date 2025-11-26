Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Low sex ratio: Two health dept officers suspended for negligence in Sirsa & Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 06:16 am IST

Rajpal directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of Charkhi Dadri, Sirsa, Palwal, and Yamunanagar districts – where the sex ratio at birth is low – to work jointly with civil surgeons in improving the sex ratio

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal on Tuesday ordered to suspend medical officer of Primary Health Center (PHC) Jottanwali in Sirsa and senior medical officer (SMO) of Halalpur in Sonepat for alleged negligence in performing the official duty that led to a dip in sex-ratio figures of the respective districts.

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal asked the officials of the municipal bodies to work with the health department to ensure the registration of all newborns in urban slum areas (HT Photo for representation)
Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal asked the officials of the municipal bodies to work with the health department to ensure the registration of all newborns in urban slum areas (HT Photo for representation)

Rajpal directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of Charkhi Dadri, Sirsa, Palwal, and Yamunanagar districts – where the sex ratio at birth is low – to work jointly with civil surgeons in improving the sex ratio.

He also directed the DCs of these districts to conduct reverse tracking of illegal abortion cases and closely monitor such cases. The ACS (health) directed district administrations and health officers across the state to work in close coordination and make concerted efforts to improve the sex ratio this year.

He also asked the officials of the municipal bodies to work with the health department to ensure the registration of all newborns in urban slum areas. He also directed to take strict action in cases related to sex determination and illegal abortions.

He further directed that an Management Information System (MIS) portal be developed to maintain court-case records related to PNDT matters – refer to issues related to the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act of 1994.

Considering the low conviction rate in PNDT cases, it was decided to explore the possibility of appointing or engaging a few lawyers at the state headquarters to actively pursue court cases, according to a press statement.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Low sex ratio: Two health dept officers suspended for negligence in Sirsa & Sonepat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On