Low sex ratio: Two health dept officers suspended for negligence in Sirsa & Sonepat

Haryana's additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal on Tuesday ordered to suspend medical officer of Primary Health Center (PHC) Jottanwali in Sirsa and senior medical officer (SMO) of Halalpur in Sonepat for alleged negligence in performing the official duty that led to a dip in sex-ratio figures of the respective districts.

Rajpal directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of Charkhi Dadri, Sirsa, Palwal, and Yamunanagar districts – where the sex ratio at birth is low – to work jointly with civil surgeons in improving the sex ratio.

He also directed the DCs of these districts to conduct reverse tracking of illegal abortion cases and closely monitor such cases. The ACS (health) directed district administrations and health officers across the state to work in close coordination and make concerted efforts to improve the sex ratio this year.

He also asked the officials of the municipal bodies to work with the health department to ensure the registration of all newborns in urban slum areas. He also directed to take strict action in cases related to sex determination and illegal abortions.

He further directed that an Management Information System (MIS) portal be developed to maintain court-case records related to PNDT matters – refer to issues related to the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act of 1994.

Considering the low conviction rate in PNDT cases, it was decided to explore the possibility of appointing or engaging a few lawyers at the state headquarters to actively pursue court cases, according to a press statement.