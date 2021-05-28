Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lower Covid test rates, high court directs Chandigarh admn
chandigarh news

Lower Covid test rates, high court directs Chandigarh admn

The court asked UT and Haryana to reduce the rates to Punjab level, where RAT costs ₹350 and RT-PCR ₹450, so that rates were uniform across the tricity
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAY 28, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday directed the UT administration to lower the RT-PCR and rapid antigen test (RAT) rates charged by private labs.

The direction came during the hearing of a plea in which the court is monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

UT had previously told the court that the rates for RT-PCR and RAT at private labs were fixed at 900 and 500, respectively.

The court asked UT and Haryana to reduce the rates to Punjab level, where RAT costs 350 and RT-PCR 450, so that rates were uniform across the tricity.

