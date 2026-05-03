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LPG hike will severely impact Himachal’s tourism-driven economy: Vikramaditya

Highlighting the impact on the state’s finances, the minister said Himachal could face an additional burden of around ₹70 crore due to rising input costs, particularly in infrastructure and road development works

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Alleging that the LPG price hike was “anticipated”, Himachal Pradesh public work department (PWD) minister Vikramaditya Singh has expressed concern over its impact on the state’s tourism-driven economy.

Himachal Pradesh public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh. (File)

“This was anticipated. The prices were held back due to elections and increased as soon as polling ended. “This is bound to increase the burden on the hospitality sector, especially at a time when the peak tourist season is approaching,” said the minister while speaking to media on Saturday.

He added that the increased cost would eventually be passed on to consumers, alleging that opportunities to procure cheaper oil were not effectively utilised, leading to additional financial burden on consumers.

Highlighting the impact on the state’s finances, the minister said Himachal could face an additional burden of around 70 crore due to rising input costs, particularly in infrastructure and road development works. “The increase in bitumen and fuel prices is affecting development works. Contractors are reluctant to take up projects due to rising costs,” he said.

Terming the steep hike in commercial gas prices “anti-people,” CPI(M) leader Vijender Mehra demanded its immediate rollback.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / LPG hike will severely impact Himachal’s tourism-driven economy: Vikramaditya
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / LPG hike will severely impact Himachal’s tourism-driven economy: Vikramaditya
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