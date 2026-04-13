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LPG to PNG switch: Haryana govt steps on the gas

The government has also warned that non-compliance will lead to halt of LPG connections after three months

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Complying with the Centre’s guidelines, the Haryana government has made it mandatory for households and commercial users to switch from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to piped natural gas (PNG), in areas where a pipeline network has already been laid.

According to a public notice issued by the Karnal additional deputy commissioner, the households, in areas where the authorised entity has already laid pipeline infrastructure or is in a position to supply natural gas to individual households or to a common address within a housing area, are required to avail domestic PNG connections. (HT Photo)

Giving a three-month window, the government has warned that non-compliance will lead to the halting of LPG connections after the deadline.

According to a public notice issued by the Karnal additional deputy commissioner, the households, in areas where the authorised entity has already laid pipeline infrastructure or is in a position to supply natural gas to individual households or to a common address within a housing area, are required to avail domestic PNG connections.

“Accordingly, all households falling under such areas are hereby directed to apply within three months from the date of issuance of this notice,” the notice read.

Speaking to HT, ADC Rahul said that it has been notified that on expiry of three months period supply of LPG cylinders to such households shall be liable to be discontinued, in accordance with applicable guidelines and regulations. “We have sought proactive cooperation from high-end societies in the town and are organising camps in high potential areas where number of passive connections are higher. In addition, bulk messaging is being done. In the past few weeks, there has been a good response,” he said.

He further said that to expedite the works, the public works department (PWD) has been directed to issue NOCs for laying PNG gas pipelines at four more locations in the city.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / LPG to PNG switch: Haryana govt steps on the gas
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / LPG to PNG switch: Haryana govt steps on the gas
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