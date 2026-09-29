LPU campus littered with scars of arson, loot & vandalism

The trail of destruction left by arson, vandalism and looting was visible across Lovely Professional University’s campus on Monday, a day after masked protesters went on a rampage following unverified reports of the alleged rape of a female student.

The damaged building on LPU campus. (HT)

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Though the LPU authorities began a clean-up drive, shattered window panes across academic and administrative blocks bore testimony to the violence that erupted on Sunday evening and again late at night. Access to several blocks had been restricted by the university management.

Workers could be seen repairing the damaged portions, while sweepers cleared shards of broken glass scattered across the campus.

The computer sciences department, which was set ablaze on Sunday evening, still bore visible signs of arson.

Surveyors from an insurance company were also conducting a detailed assessment of the damage to ascertain the financial losses.

“The loss to the property runs in crores, but the exact loss could be ascertained only after the insurance surveys,” said one of the LPU officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Akshay Singh, a computer science student, said the classrooms had suffered extensive damage. Students staying in the hostels were not allowed to visit the damaged areas, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akshay Singh, a computer science student, said the classrooms had suffered extensive damage. Students staying in the hostels were not allowed to visit the damaged areas, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The multi-storey commercial complex situated in the heart of the campus remained closed after shops were looted during violence. Laptops, mobile phones, clothes and grocery items were among the articles taken by the mob. Shipments of the courier unit in the complex were also robbed, while plantation and beautification works were damaged.

Meanwhile, the local police used cranes to remove the charred remains of police vehicles that were set on fire on the flyover outside the campus on Sunday night.

‘Students should verify rumours with varsity’

In her first formal video statement since the rampage, Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of the varsity, said it was unfortunate that violence had occurred on campus over the past two days.

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“It is sad to know that all happened after the students believed some rumours about the varsity. Instead of trusting such rumours in the near future, the students should reach out to university authorities, and we will assure them that the university stands with them,” Mittal said,

She said the varsity has nearly 400 student organisations and around 4,000 students, who are directly responsible for planning and executing all events, ranging from induction to convocation.

“I never thought this would happen with so many channels in place. How is it possible that students didn’t bring it to us, as they just believed the rumour that was spreading,” she said, adding that it was painful to see masked outsiders creating a rampage and looting shops.

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