Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes over strategic 14 Corps in Ladakh

The general officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, serving in a number of important command and staff appointments
Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta takes over the command of 14 Corps from Lt Gen PGK Menon in Leh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Updated on Jan 06, 2022 04:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, AVSM, YSM, took over command of the ‘Fire and Fury Corps’, also called 14 Corps, from Lieutenant General PGK Menon, AVSM on Wednesday at Leh.

The general officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, serving in a number of important command and staff appointments.

The officer commanded an infantry regiment in plains, an infantry brigade in Kashmir valley, an infantry brigade in UN Mission and Victor Force in Kashmir.

In his farewell message, Lieutenant General PGK Menon conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation, even in the most hostile terrain, weather and altitude challenges, faced by any army in the world.

On taking over, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta exhorted all ranks of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ to continue, to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security. He urged them to continue to keep ‘nation first’ in all their endeavours.

