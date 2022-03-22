Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma is GOC of Kharga Corps

An infantry officer with an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Ambala Cantt-based Kharga Corps
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma took over as the GOC of Kharga Corps. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Ambala Cantonment-based Kharga Corps on Monday.

An infantry officer with an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Lieutenant General Sharma has served in varied operational environments, including Operations Pawan, Meghdoot, Rakshak and Parakram, the army said in a statement.

He has also held key appointments in the Military Operations Directorate, Military Secretary branch and was the director general, Information Warfare, at the newly institutionalised Information Directorate at the Army Headquarters in New Delhi.

On assuming command from outgoing GOC NS Raja Subramani, Sharma paid homage to the bravehearts at the war memorial.

