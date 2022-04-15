Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander
chandigarh news

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh takes over as Rising Star Corps commander

The Indian Army’s youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. It is based in the Yol cantonment town in the Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.
Lieutenant general Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 02:17 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Lieutenant general Pushpendra Singh on Thursday took over as commander of the Rising Star Corps in Himachal Pradesh, a Jammu-based defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army’s youngest corps, 9 Corps, which was raised in 2005, has its operational area up to Jammu. It is based in the Yol cantonment town in the Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh took over as the 17th corps commander of the Yol-based Rising Star Corps, the spokesperson said. The officer is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 4 Para (Special Forces) in December 1987.

Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said the officer has had an illustrious career spanning over more than 35 years and has participated in Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Orchid.

He has foreign combat exposure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Lebanon and Sri Lanka, the official said.

“Before the Rising Star Corps, Singh has served at the Infantry School Mhow and the Strategic Forces Command, besides being the chief of staff of the Lucknow-based Central Command,” said Col Anand.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP