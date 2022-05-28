Ludhiana: 1.1k school athletes participate in trials for sports wing

A total of 1,177 athletes from local government schools participated in trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for admission to various sports wings in the district.

While 717 players participated in the trials for on Friday, a total 460 players participated on Saturday. There are 400 seats in the sports wings of Ludhiana and according to officials, the selected students will get ₹100-200 each per day for food. The list of selected students will come out next week. Those who are selected will have to submit their respective school certificates with the sports department here as a proof of their enrolment.

On Saturday, students gave trials for judo, softball, powerlifting, lawn tennis, shooting, athletics, archery, basketball, badminton, football, wrestling and weight lifting.