Ludhiana: 1.1k school athletes participate in trials for sports wing
A total of 1,177 athletes from local government schools participated in trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for admission to various sports wings in the district.
While 717 players participated in the trials for on Friday, a total 460 players participated on Saturday. There are 400 seats in the sports wings of Ludhiana and according to officials, the selected students will get ₹100-200 each per day for food. The list of selected students will come out next week. Those who are selected will have to submit their respective school certificates with the sports department here as a proof of their enrolment.
On Saturday, students gave trials for judo, softball, powerlifting, lawn tennis, shooting, athletics, archery, basketball, badminton, football, wrestling and weight lifting.
-
Security beefed up at Ludhiana railway station ahead of Operation Blue Star’s anniversary week
Ahead of the 38th anniversary week of Operation Blue Star starting on Monday, security cover at the Ludhiana station has been beefed up. The Government Railway Police here have directed all staff to not take leave and the CIA staff and sabotage squad have also been asked to remain present at the station throughout the week . The Ludhiana police commissioner has also constituted a special team to scale up security at the railway station.
-
Raise in duty on imported apples: HP’s fruit growers pin hopes on Modi’s Shimla visit
Fruit growers from the hill state, who have for long been demanding a raise in import duties on apples amid dipping market share, are hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make an announcement to this effect during his visit to Shimla on May 31.
-
Paid parking contractors: PMC to take action against defaulters
Pune: To collect rent dues from parking contractors, the Pune Municipal Corporation will take the help of tax and legal departments. Lands and estate department handed over the tendering process of parking lots to the projects department in October 2019. According to PMC, the project department will seek assistance from its tax counterpart to attach personal properties of defaulters to clear dues. It could also ask the legal department to file suits against the defaulters.
-
Aryan Khan case: Maha home min demands action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede
PUNE Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday demanded action against former director of the Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai zone, Sameer Wankhede, for falsely implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case. A special investigation team of the anti-drugs agency on Friday filed a 6,000-page chargesheet that named 14 accused, while keeping out the names of AAryan Khanand a few others.
-
Green cover: Specific trees to be planted on different stretches of Prayagraj roads
Major roads of Sangam city will be identified with specific varieties of trees. As part of an ambitious project, Prayagraj Development Authority has identified different roads and intersections of the city where specific species of trees would be planted to boost green cover. PDA has identified 23 such spans of roads across the city.
