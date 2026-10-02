Ludhiana: 1 arrested for assaulting court staff while serving summons

Ludhiana

Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Plasor village in Dhuri, had gone to the house to serve summons in connection with a civil case. (HT File)

A process server at the Ludhiana district court was assaulted by three men while serving a court summons at a house in Friends Colony, Chander Nagar, on Wednesday. Haibowal police have arrested one of the accused, while efforts are on to apprehend the other two.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Process servers are court officials responsible for delivering summons, notices and other legal documents to parties involved in cases. According to the complaint, Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Plasor village in Dhuri, had gone to the house to serve summons in connection with a civil case. Gurmeet told police that when he reached the address and asked for Kirna, an elderly woman told him that she could not read and asked him to wait for her son. Varun subsequently arrived and questioned Gurmeet about his identity and started abusing him. Gurmeet objected to the abuse, following which Varun allegedly grabbed him by the neck and slapped him. Two other youths joined him assaulted Gurmeet.

Haibowal police have registered a case under Section 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Varun, a Ludhiana resident, and two unidentified persons. Varun has been arrested.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} ASI Balram Rai, the investigating officer, said a hunt is on to nab the other two accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Balram Rai, the investigating officer, said a hunt is on to nab the other two accused. {{/usCountry}}

Read More