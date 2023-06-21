Ludhiana: 10 trains to ply till July 30 in view of Amarnath Yatra

To cater to the increased demand of railway travel owing to Amarnath yatra, 10 summer special trains of the Ferozepur Division of Indian Railways have been extended till the end of July.

The division had started 13 summer special trains to meet the increased demand because of summer vacations. These trains were to operate till end of June. The division had also added coaches to certain trains, as per demand.

The trains, including Jammu Tawi-Udaipur, Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Vaishno Devi- New Delhi, Udhampur-New Delhi, Jammu Tawi- Udaipur city, will halt at the city’s railway station. They will complete around 40 rounds, ferrying thousands of passengers to their destinations.

A railway official said that due to summer vacations, the footfall at the railway station has gone up by 10% and these trains will help in meeting the increased demand.

Officials said that apart from the special trains, they have also increased the capacity of certain trains by adding coaches temporarily. These trains were identified as per the waiting lists of passengers. In May, the division had added 118 coaches, which were utilised by 10,306 passengers.

As per the information shared by the department, these coaches included 48 third-class air-conditioned, four chair-car, nine sleeper and 57 general coaches.

Railway officials said that in the last few years, railway operations have been completely digitised and passengers are only one click away from any rail-related queries. They added that the railway appreciates feedback from passengers to improve its functioning.